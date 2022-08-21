Earl Parker had five touchdown receptions and Lathrop’s defense didn’t allow Palmer to tack positive yardage until late in the third quarter as the No. 1 Malemutes beat the visiting Moose 54-0 Saturday afternoon.
“It wasn’t perfect but was much better in terms of overall, even performance than last week (a 49-33 win at West Anchorage),” coach Luke Balash said. “We had some young guys contributing, some new guys contributing, so it was fun to have them get on the field.”
So suffocating was the Malemute defense that Palmer gained just two first downs in the first half, including one courtesy of a Lathrop encroachment penalty.
The second first down, late in the second quarter, was followed by a loss of 5 yards on two rushes, a false start, and a sack for a loss of 5 more yards. Palmer’s total net yardage on the series was 1 yard.
Meanwhile, Parker was heading for the end zone almost every time he touched the ball.
After Lathrop’s defense held the Moose to -3 yards on its opening possession, Parker’s day started with a 78-yard reception of a Jenner Webb pass on third-and-7 from the Lathrop 22. That put the Malemutes up 7-0 with 8:08 to play in the opening period.
Providing equally adept at catching balls from the other exceptional signal caller in Lathrop’s platoon system, Parker’s next catch was from Solomon Wade.
Following another three-and-out, extended by three penalties, Lathrop took possession at midfield. On second-and-13 from the 30, Wade unleashed a perfect spiral that Parker pulled in via a diving catch at the goalline. The second of seven Ryan Thomas PATs made it 14-0 with 2:13 to play in the first quarter.
“Those guys are both varsity-level quarterbacks and they both deserve to play,” Balash said. “They both work hard at their craft ... and I want them both to get on the field and play.”
The third touchdown drive came after one of Parker’s most exciting plays — a 68-yard punt return — was called back because of a penalty. In fact, if there was any blemish in the Malemutes’ play it extended from infractions. Lathrop was flagged nine times in the first half. Four punt returns were wiped out; two that would have been touchdowns and two that would have set them up inside the Palmer 10.
“There were some blocks in the back and some really unnecessary blocks well behind the play,” Balash said. “We talked to those individuals on the spot and we’ll talk about it in film on Monday and try to get better.”
Parker capped the drive on third-and-12 from the 37 with a touchdown reception from Webb to make it 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
As the half wound down, Lathrop punched the ball in one more time, this time with Tyler Clooten scoring on a 26-yard runto cap a three-play, 41-yard drive.
Parker’s final two touchdown receptions came on tosses of 4 and 40 yards in the third quarter, the first capping a drive of less than a minute to begin the period.
With the clock rolling in the third quarter, the Malemutes added 12 points on a safety when a snap went over the Moose punter’s head and out of the end zone; a 6-yard touchdown pass from Webb to Rylee Corbett; and a 22-yard field goal by Thomas.
“We’re capable of high highs and really low lows,” Balash said. “What we’re really trying to do is just figure out a way to play great consistently.”
Lathrop’s next two tests will be on the road: Saturday at 3 p.m. at Chugiak and Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. against Eagle River. The Wolves were ranked No. 2 in this week’s Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network Divisions II and III poll, but lost to Dimond 32-16.
