Earl Parker had five touchdown receptions and Lathrop’s defense didn’t allow Palmer to tack positive yardage until late in the third quarter as the No. 1 Malemutes beat the visiting Moose 54-0 Saturday afternoon.

“It wasn’t perfect but was much better in terms of overall, even performance than last week (a 49-33 win at West Anchorage),” coach Luke Balash said. “We had some young guys contributing, some new guys contributing, so it was fun to have them get on the field.”

