Starting pitcher Javyn Pimental struck out nine batters in 5.1 innings, and the Alaska Goldpanners won their third game in a row with an 8-3 victory over the Everett Merchants Tuesday night at Growden Park. The ‘Panners are now 10-5 on the season.
The ‘Panners were firing on all cylinders as the mound continued their impressive stretch of play.
“We’ve been pretty consistent on the mound,” said head coach Anthony Ferro. “We made an error that cost us a couple of runs which is uncharacteristic of us as of late, but other than that it was good.”
The Goldpanners got on the board in the first inning as Ryan Pierce’s RBI single scored Kaden Hogan to make it a 1-0 game. It remained a 1-0 game until the bottom of the fourth when Garrett Cooper’s two-run RBI single scored Pierce and Luke Glascoe. Marco Purriccello moved the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth when he stole home.
Things got a little weird in the sixth inning. That’s when the umpires went to the mound and began a long conversation with Pimental and Ferro before Pimental eventually exited the game.
“I’m not really sure what was going on,” said Ferro. “He had something on his hat that was apparently illegal so he was kicked out of the game.”
The Merchants then picked up one run off of Brody Ponti’s RBI triple that scored Max Nealon. Right after, Cole Kramer’s RBI ground out scored Ponti to make it 4-2.
Cooper came up with a two-run RBI double to score Blake Fitzgerald and Bobby Brown in the bottom of the inning to return the lead to four runs. Bryce Lindberg managed to score for the Merchants in the top of the seventh on an error to make it a 6-3 game, but the ‘Panners answered back in the bottom of the inning with two more runs. Hogan scored on Pierce’s RBI ground out before Fitzgerald picked up a solo home run to make it 8-3.
Offensively, Cooper was the star of the show as he went 2-for-4 with four RBI’s. Glascoe (2-for-4, one run) and Brown (2-for-3, one run) also had multiple hits for the ‘Panners while Fitzgerald and Hogan each had two runs.
Alaska played Everett again on Wednesday in a game that ended after press time. The two squads will face off again on Thursday and Friday evenings with both games beginning at 6:30 p.m.