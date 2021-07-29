Call DJ Khalid because all the Alaska Goldpanners seem to do these days is win.
Ryan Pierce went 3-for-4 with a home run, Marco Pirruccello added a home run of his own, and the Alaska Goldpanners came away with a 6-5 victory over the South Carolina Pride Monday night at Growden Memorial Park. It was the sixth win in a row and eighth win in the ‘Panners’ past nine games as they moved to 27-9 on the season.
Early on, it looked like Alaska’s win streak was in jeopardy. After three scoreless innings, Justin Stewart’s two-run home run scored Ben Wetenhall and himself to give the Pride a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. South Carolina followed that up with a run by Sam Blancato before Andrew Terrell stole home to put the Pride up 4-0.
As LL Cool J would say, “don’t call it a comeback.” The Goldpanners exploded in the sixth inning with six runs to go from down four to up two. The first two came when Pierce’s two-run homer scored Luke Glascoe and himself to cut the deficit by half. Three at-bats later, Pirruccello sent one over the fence to score Blake Fitzgerald and himself to tie the game up. Dominic Hughes nearly made it a three home run inning as he managed to advance on a triple before scoring on the same play thanks to an error by the Pride defense. That gave the ‘Panners a one run lead before Travis Warinner made it two as his RBI triple scored Carson Gross to make it 6-4.
The Pride kept things interesting as Tyler Baker’s RBI single scored Stewart in the eighth to bring them within one, but they couldn’t get anything else as Alaska held on to start their final home series of the year with a win.
Along with Pierce’s 3-for-4, one run, two RBI game, Warinner also had a multi-hit game as he went 2-for-3 with an RBI. R.J. Aranda collected the win as he allowed just one hit while striking out one batter in 2.1 innings of relief work. Newcomer Hector Garcia got the save as he struck out two batters in one inning of work in the ninth.
The series continued Tuesday night with a game that ended after press time. Alaska and South Carolina will play again Wednesday at Growden at 6:30 p.m.
