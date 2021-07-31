The Alaska Goldpanners were back in action Thursday night at Growden Memorial Park with another game against the South Carolina Pride. That game ended the same way 75% of the ‘Panners’ games have this year: with a win.
Seven players recorded hits for the Goldpanners and the pitching staff was as electric as usual as the Goldpanners broke a tie game in the sixth inning and ended up with a 4-2 win. It was the eighth consecutive victory of Alaska who have now won 10 of their past 11 and sit at 29-9 on the season.
It would be fair to wonder if the Goldpanners even remember what a loss feels like at home as they are now 22-5 within the confines of Growden Park this year. Marco Pirruccello led the team with a 2-for-3 game while Bryce Armstrong struck out four while give up just one hit in three innnings of work after getting the start. The only two runs of the game for the Pride were both unearned off of Elijah Dale, who struck out five in two innings of work.
The Goldpanners got off to a 2-0 lead after scoring twice in the bottom of the third only to see South Carolina tie the game with a two-run fifth inning.
The ‘Panners struck back with runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 4-2 lead which is how the game would remain.
The name of the show was “Eight is Enough,” but the Goldpanners surely aren’t satisfied with that. They went into Friday night’s game looking to take win number nine in a row, but that game ended after press time. The final home game of Alaska’s season will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Growden.Contact Hart Pisani at 459-7530