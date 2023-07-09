After improving to a 13-3 record at home the Goldpanners looked to continue their winning ways in Saturday’s second game versus the Seattle Blackfins.
After improving to a 13-3 record at home the Goldpanners looked to continue their winning ways in Saturday’s second game versus the Seattle Blackfins.
Gerrit Erickson of the Trappers took the mound looking to shut down the hot Seattle offense.
The Goldpanners flipped the script from game one and scored the first run this game in the bottom of the second with an RBI sacrifice fly from Eddie Alfaro, 1-0.
The game remained quiet with zeroes across the scoreboard until the top of the sixth inning when a Seattle player’s ground ball to Erickson was bobbled and allowed the runner on third to score, 1-1. The ground ball error would be the end of the day for Erickson who went 5 innings with 3 strikeouts.
Pitcher Mason Schmidt came to the mound in relief..
The Goldpanners finally took the lead in this low scoring game off an RBI single from Logan Reddemann, which scored Carl Peters from second, to give the Panners the 2-1 lead.
Mason Schmidt closed out this win for the Goldpanners, helping hold the Blackfins to only 4 hits.
The Goldpanners get the win 2-1 and play game 3 and the finale of the series Sunday at 2 p.m.
