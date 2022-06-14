Alaska Goldpanners pitchers weren’t perfect on Monday night, but they sure were effective.
Goldpanner starter Ian Torpay and relievers Cole Alexander and Logan Smith combined for a two-hitter as Alaska rolled to a 7-2 victory against the Ventura County Pirates in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd on Hoo-Doo Brewing Company Night at Growden Memorial Park.
The Pirates didn’t get a hit until Brady Schrank reached first on an infield chopper to third base with one out in the ninth inning. A throwing error on the play allowed the Pirates to score their first run.
Ventura’s Ethan Firestone slapped a solid single to left field later in the inning to score the Pirates second run.
Torpay, a freshman from the University of Northern Colorado, worked five hitless innings to earn the win, but Ventura had a runner on base each inning as the Panners starter gave up four walks and a hit batter. Two double plays and a runner caught stealing helped Torpay keep the Pirates off the scoreboard.
Alexander, a sophomore lefty from the University of Hawaii, worked two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out one, before giving way to Smith in the eighth inning.
Smith, a Fort Wainwright soldier, got the first four batters he faced before walking Lee Brandzel and giving up the infield hit to Schrank.
The Panners pounded out 15 hits and scored single runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings before breaking things open with a four-run seventh.
It was the fifth straight win for the Panners since opening the season with a 3-3 tie against the Peninsula Oilers of Kenai a week ago.
Matthew Pinal’s first of three hits drove in Brock Rudy with the game’s first run in the second inning. Rudy opened the inning with a double.
Tate Shimao delivered an RBI single in the fourth plating Pinal, who opened the inning with a walk and then stole second.
Caleb Millikan was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a base hit by Griffin Harrison in the sixth to account for what would be the game-winning run.
The Panners got RBI hits from Pinal, Shamao, Millikan and Caleb Clark in the seventh to put the game away.