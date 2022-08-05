Remmers 0806

Ethan Remmers (No. 37) gave up just one hit over three innings of relief as the Alaska Goldpanners topped Utah 9-3 on Friday night. 

KEARNS, UTAH — Alaska’s 8-3 over the Utah Marshalls Friday night put the Marshalls, Gameday Angels and Goldpanners in a three-way tie at 2-1 in the American pool of the Marshall Gates World Series.

That took the bracket play seedings to the second tiebreaker – runs allowed per inning played. Utah is the No. 1 seed with 15 runs allowed, Alaska is No. 2 with 19 allowed, and Gameday takes the No. 3 seed with 21 allowed.

