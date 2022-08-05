KEARNS, UTAH — Alaska’s 8-3 over the Utah Marshalls Friday night put the Marshalls, Gameday Angels and Goldpanners in a three-way tie at 2-1 in the American pool of the Marshall Gates World Series.
That took the bracket play seedings to the second tiebreaker – runs allowed per inning played. Utah is the No. 1 seed with 15 runs allowed, Alaska is No. 2 with 19 allowed, and Gameday takes the No. 3 seed with 21 allowed.
The difference between the second and third seed appears to be a significant one as the tournament has unfolded. The three advancing teams in the American pool appear to be stronger than those advancing in the National bracket – the 3-0 San Diego Waves and 1-2 San Francisco Seals and 1-2 Las Vegas Gamblers. In cross-pool play on Thursday, the American teams went 3-0-1 against their National counterparts.
As the No. 2 seed, the Goldpanners will have a rematch with the Las Vegas Gamblers this morning at 8:30 (Alaska Daylight Time), whom they dispatched 12-2 in five innings Thursday.
If they win that game, they will play at 3:30 p.m. against the Waves. The Goldpanners played host to a six-game series with them in Fairbanks back in June.
One Goldpanner is already taking some hardware home from the Marshall Gates World Series.
Matthew Pinal knocked 21 home runs out of the ballpark to edge the Utah Marshall’s Mason White, who finished with 19.
Alaska’s Cole Alexander also advanced to the final round of the competition before finishing in a tie for third.
“I told him I wanted one of us to win it,” Alexander said.
