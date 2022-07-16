The Alaska Goldpanners used aggressive base running and timely hitting in combination with starting pitcher Nolan Meredith’s outstanding effort to shut out the Inland Valley Pirates 14-0 in a game shortened to five innings.
On a damp and drizzly night at Growden Memorial Park, the Panners put up multiple runs in all but the second inning, and even then they had the bases loaded.
The formula for putting up runs from the beginning was manufacturing them on the bases. For instance, Dom Hughes drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, stole second, moved to third on a double-steal with Rafael Flores, and crossed home plate Flores when Sean Rimmer doubled into the left-field corner.
Rimmer subsequently moved to third and scored on a pair of passed balls. Thus, the totals for the frame were three runs on just one hit with three walks, four stolen bases, and two passed balls and a wild pitch.
Rimmer went on to have an exceptional night at the plate, highlighted with a third-inning home run that cleared the left-field wall and ended up at the Fairbanks Curling Club.
He finished with a homer and two doubles with four RBI and a run scored in four at-bats.
Matthew Gonzales went 21/3 innings, heading for the dugout with runners on first and second.
Marty Munoz then hit a ball to center field off reliever Nathaniel Garcia. When Isaiah Marquez missed it on a hop it went all the way to the wall, allowing Isaac Schuck and Griffin Harrison to score while Munoz landed at third.
A fourth-inning double by Remmer drove in Rafael Flores to make it 7-0.
The Goldpanners (18-11-1) batted around in the fifth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs.
Meredith’s line for the complete-game win was no runs on two hits over the five innings.
The two teams will meet again tonight at 7 o’clock before wrapping the series with a doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m.