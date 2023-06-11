The Goldpanners took on the San Diego Waves in game 4 of the 6-game series on Sunday afternoon with a seven-inning doubleheader. After a heartbreaking loss last night in extra innings, the Goldpanners stormed back to win with a clear margin of 8-3.
The Goldpanners started Jack Gonzales on the mound. Things heated up quickly when Gonzales allowed three runs in the top of the first inning. Scoring started off with a hit from Mason St. Hilarie followed by a 2-run single from Reese Harmon. Even so, Gonzales was able to work out of the inning after the hits and allowed no other runs through the next four innings.
The Goldpanners responded quickly in the bottom of the second inning when Robert Mattei smacked a 2-run homerun after Eric Smelko reached first on a dropped first strike. Immediately after, Alex Garcia kept things alive with a base-hit single and then a steal of second base. Logan Reddeman made it a 3-3 tie game with a triple down the right-field line that brought Garcia across home plate.
With runners on the corners, Donovan Ratfield cashed in on an insurance run off an error that allowed Ratfield to reach second and score Logan Reddeman to make the score 4-3. In a 2-out rally, the Panners continued to score with a double from Branden Chun-Ming to make the score 6-3.
After explosive innings from both sides in the first and second, the game went quiet until the bottom of the 6th inning when Panners Donovan Ratfield doubled off the left field. Ratfield followed up by scoring off a double down the right field line by Branden Chun-Ming making the score 7-3. Pinch runner Logan Drummond then scored off a wild pitch to give the Panners a comfortable lead of 8-3.
The Goldpanners were able to close out the game when pitcher Daniel Sotelo came in to relieve Gonzales in the 6th inning to shut down the Waves. Though the Waves delivered a few sporadic hits in the top of the 7th inning, they never culminated in an inspirational rally. The win went to starting pitcher Jack Gonzales and the save to Daniel Sotelo.
After a strong first game of Sunday afternoon’s doubleheader, the Goldpanners continued their success in the second game with a tight 2-1 win,
Starting pitcher Logan Drummond took the mound and showed a smooth command of the zone with 3 strikeouts after one runner got on base via a Panners error.
The Goldpanners offense backed up their pitcher in the bottom of the second inning with a double from Eric Smelko that scored Logan Wimberly from second base giving the Panners an early lead of 1-0. Wimberly got on base earlier with a single base hit.
After two innings of solid work from Drummond, the Panners brought Andrew Troppmann to the mound where he continued to showcase the depth of a strong Panner bullpen. For the rest of the game, it was a battle of the opposing pitchers.
In the bottom of the fifth inning. Eric Smelko took a lead-off walk before scoring on a single from Angel Cortez to bring the game to a 2-0 lead.
The Waves would start to make some noise at the top of the sixth inning after Colby Rafail got a double from a misfielded ball on the Panner third base side. Joe Kolbeck sent a screaming ground ball down the left field line to drive Rafail home and make the game 2-1. After those two hits, pitcher Andrew Troppmann would settle back in and work his way out of the inning, sitting down the next three batters in succession. David Rudd-Grow took the mound from Troppmann in the top of the 7th inning to close the game out.
The final score was 2-1 to close out the largely defensive game with Andrew Troppmann getting credit for the win on the mound and David Rudd-Grow getting credit for the save. The Goldpanners have one more game against the San Diego Waves at 6:30 on Monday to finish off the six-game series.