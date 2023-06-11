The Goldpanners took on the San Diego Waves in game 4 of the 6-game series on Sunday afternoon with a seven-inning doubleheader. After a heartbreaking loss last night in extra innings, the Goldpanners stormed back to win with a clear margin of 8-3.

The Goldpanners started Jack Gonzales on the mound. Things heated up quickly when Gonzales allowed three runs in the top of the first inning. Scoring started off with a hit from Mason St. Hilarie followed by a 2-run single from Reese Harmon. Even so, Gonzales was able to work out of the inning after the hits and allowed no other runs through the next four innings.