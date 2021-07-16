Tuesday night’s game may not have counted officially, but it was an excellent morale boost all the same for the Alaska Goldpanners.
The ‘Panners returned home to Growden Park for the first time since June 25 on Tuesday to host the Fairbanks Men’s League in an exhibition game.
The game won’t officially count, but earning a 19-2 win for their fifth consecutive victory and 13th in the last 15 games still feels nice after the week the Goldpanners had.
The final three games of the ‘Panners road trip last week were canceled, one because of weather and two because of three positive Covid-19 tests on the team.
To return home and dominate the way they did must feel nice, especially with a five game series this week against the Utah Marshalls.
“I think this (game) was more for the community than anything,” said head coach Anthony Ferro. “Our kids did a good job and there’s not really much else to say about it. I’m excited to play a college team tomorrow. I think we play them five times if I’m not mistaken. We’re excited about that.”
As for Tuesday’s game, the result was never in question.
The ‘Panners got out to a 5-0 lead after one inning of play before the Men’s League’s Gordon Dufseth smacked a two-run home run over the left fence wall to score himself and Rany Martinez to make it 5-2.
It was all ‘Panners from there as they scored nine runs in the bottom of the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth before the game was called in the fifth inning.
The ‘Panners had 10 hits as a team, eight walks, and four batters hit by pitch.
Individually, Ryan Pierce led the way for the Goldpanner offense with a 2-for-3 effort with two runs and five RBI’s.
Grady Morgan (1-for-1, one RBI, three runs), Garrett Cooper (1-for-2, three runs), Kaden Hogan (three runs), Blake Fitzgerald (two runs, two RBI’s), and Dom Hughes (three RBI’s) also had outstanding days at the plate.
Augustuo Pineda was the winning pitcher for the Goldpanners, striking out six and giving up two runs on two hits in three innings of work. Pierce stepped on the mound for the final two innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit.
The ‘Panners began their five game series against the Marshalls on Wednesday with a game that ended after press time.
The two teams will meet again Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., and a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.
