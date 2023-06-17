Outfielder Eric Smelko of La Mesa, California, is another newcomer on the Goldpanners roster. General Manager John Lohrke spoke with Smelko before adding him as a player who hits for average and contributes defensively as well.
In a recent interview, Smelko said he is excited to be a part of the Goldpanners and to spend his summer in Alaska. He attends California State Dominguez Hills, located in Carson, California. Smelko had a successful 2023 spring season. In 50 games, he compiled a batting average of .349 and a .992 fielding average.
Smelko said he looks forward to trying some “real” fishing, specifically for salmon. He is also going to make a trip out to Chena Hot Springs with his host family and roommate/teammate Keaton Chase. He also plans to participate in the Midnight Sun Run this year in a yet-to-be-named costume.
Eric is looking to stay loose this summer, have fun, keep his head down, and enjoy the summer and friendly community.
Smelko and the Goldpanners take on the Kingsmen from South Carolina this weekend. The Saturday night game is at 7 p.m., with a Sunday game at 2 p.m.