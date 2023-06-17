Smelko

Outfielder Eric Smelko hits for average and power from the left side. Mark Lindberg photo.

 Mark Lindberg

Outfielder Eric Smelko of La Mesa, California, is another newcomer on the Goldpanners roster. General Manager John Lohrke spoke with Smelko before adding him as a player who hits for average and contributes defensively as well.

In a recent interview, Smelko said he is excited to be a part of the Goldpanners and to spend his summer in Alaska. He attends California State Dominguez Hills, located in Carson, California. Smelko had a successful 2023 spring season. In 50 games, he compiled a batting average of .349 and a .992 fielding average.