The Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks lost to the San Diego Waves in 10 innings in college summer league baseball action Saturday night at Growden Memorial Park.
The two teams were tied 5-5 after nine innings. In the 10th, the Waves rallied to push the winning run home. San Diego players whooped as the team took a 7-6 lead that the Panners failed to match.
After scoring once in the bottom of the 10th, the Panners had runners on first and second with one out, but San Diego reliever Colton Bulger struck out two straight Fairbanks hitters to end the game n front of an enthusiastic crowd on Tanana Chiefs Conference Night
San Diego led 2-0 before the Panners scored five straight runs, but the visitors rallied to send the tied game into extra innings.
San Diego jumped out to a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by Zuhayr Choudry in the second inning and Mason St. Hilarie in the third only to see the Panners rally for five straight runs over the next three innings.
The Panners tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when Carl Peters delivered a one-out single and Eddie Alfaro followed with a single to right field and both scored when the ball went under the glove of San Diego right fielder St. Hilarie.
Logan Reddemann’s two-run double in the fourth gave the Panners a 4-2 lead and a run-scoring single by Robert Mattei in the fifth made the score 5-2.
Undaunted, San Diego rallied for three runs in the sixth to tie the score. One scored on a groundout by Mitchell Baker, another came home on a base hit by Brandon Stricklin and the tying run was scored by Max Mendoza touched home plate after an Alfaro wild pitch.
The two teams are scheduled to play three games in the next two days. They are scheduled to play a 2 p.m. Sunday doubleheader at Growden and close out the six-game series with a 6:30 p.m. contest on Monday.