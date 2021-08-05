The Alaska Goldpanners may have wrapped up their home season, but there are still games left to be played in the summer league baseball season.
Unfortunately, the first road game of the Goldpanners’ penultimate week of play didn’t go how they would’ve hoped.
The ‘Panners fell into a big hole early and couldn’t dig themselves out as they fell to the Humboldt Crabs 8-3 on Tuesday in California. Alaska is now 30-11 on the season.
It was rough early on for the ‘Panners as they initially fell behind 5-0 in the first inning of play before that deficit became 7-0 after the second inning.
It seemed like Alaska might have a comeback effort going in the top of the third inning. After Garrett Cooper’s run wiped the zero off the board, Rob Mattei added another run thanks to Kaden Hogan getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The next at-bat, Dom Hughes was walked with the bases loaded to make it a 7-3 game and give the Goldpanners hope.
The hope never translated to anything more, unfortunately, as the Crabs added one more run and Alaska couldn’t add any.
Hogan, Mattei, and Luke Glascoe were the only ‘Panners to register hits with each collecting one. Hector Garcia had the best outing of the five pitchers used as he struck out five batters while giving up just one hit in two innings of work.
The Goldpanners concluded the series against the Crabs Wednesday night in Humboldt. That game ended after press time. Alaska will conclude their season at the West Coast World Series beginning Saturday in Lincoln, California. The Goldpanners will play the Everett Merchants in the first game, which will begin at 3:05 p.m. AKDT and can be livestreamed on the PannerVision YouTube channel. Contact Hart Pisani at 459-7530