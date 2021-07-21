Alaska Goldpanners head coach Anthony Ferro has said for much of the season that getting more quality at-bats from the team and he certainly got that Monday night.
Unfortunately, so did their opponent.
The Goldpanners hosted the Boulder Collegians at Growden Park on Monday and the result was an offensive battle. While the ‘Panner bats did their part, the Boulder bats had just a little bit more as Alaska wound up on the losing end of a 14-9 game. The Goldpanners are now 21-9 on the season.
Both teams had more than enough opportunities to score runs as each of them compiled 15 hits. Unfortunately, the Goldpanners also committed four errors on defense compared to just one by Boulder. The Collegians also walked just four Alaska batters compared to nine by the ‘Panners.
Luke Glascoe (3-for-4, one run, four RBI), David Martin (3-for-5, two runs, one RBI) and newcomer Rob Mattei (3-for-4, three runs, one RBI) were the leaders offensively for Alaska. Garrett Cooper (2-for-3, one run) and Dom Hughes (2-for-4) also had big games. In a rarity for this season, it was the pitching that had trouble as RJ Aranda and Bobby Brown combined to surrender nine earned runs over just 4.2 innings.
Alaska actually struck first in the bottom of the second when Mattei scored on Carson Gross’ sacrifice fly. Travis Warinner then scored on a Wild Pitch to give the Goldpanners a 2-0 lead.
To say the Collegians responded would be an enormous understatement. They scored seven runs in the top of the third, including three on Garrett Fisher’s three-run RBI triple to take a 7-2 lead. The Goldpanners were able to shrink the deficit on Glascoe’s two-run RBI single to score Martin and Mattei and make it a 7-4 game.
In the top of the fourth inning, Boulder made it 9-4 when Sean Dee’s two-run RBI single scored Nick Upstill and Jonjon Gazdar. Alaska responded in a big way, first when Martin’s RBI double scored Cooper, and then when Mattei’s RBI single scored Martin right after. Glascoe’s RBI single to score Mattei immediately followed just before Warinner’s RBI single scored Glascoe. Just like that, Boulder led by just one run, 9-8.
The Collegians responded yet again, however, putting up five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 14-9 lead. The ‘Panner bats apparently used up all of their juice by that time as they couldn’t get another run on the board after that.
Alaska continued the series Tuesday night with a game that ended after press time. The team will play again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
