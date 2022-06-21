The Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks tuned up for tonight’s 117 th edition of the Midnight Sun Baseball Game by cruising to a 12-1 victory over the San Diego Waves on a cool, wet Wednesday evening at Growden Memorial Park.
The Panners improved to 9-1-1 on the season by using a seven-run fourth inning rally to break open a 1-0 game.
A late afternoon thunderstorm caused Monday night’s game to start an hour late, but it didn’t deter the Panners from maintaining their hot early season start.
The Panners used strong pitching and timely hitting to register their third straight win.
Alaska took a 1-0 lead when Dominic Hughes delivered an RBI single that scored Dalton Sloniger, who had doubled, in the third inning.
The Panners sent 11 battered to the plate in the fourth inning and put together five hits, two critical errors a walk and a hit batter to score seven runs.
Brock Kleszcz delivered a two-run pinch-hit single to highlight the rally. Caleb Millikan, Isaac Schuck, Sloniger and Griffin Harrison also drove in runs during the big inning.
The Panners added two runs in the sixth and one each in the seventh and eighth to complete the scoring.
Four Goldapnner pitchers limited the Waves to just five hits and one unearned run. Corey Braun worked the first five innings to get the win, giving up three hits while walking two and striking out six. Kegan Wentz and Cole Alexander each pitched an inning of scoreless relief before North Pole’s Alex Garcia worked the final two innings, allowing an unearned run in the eighth inning.
San Diego starter Chris Puraleski suffered the loss giving up six runs, three earned, in 31/3 innings of work.
The Panners pounded out 12 hits on the night. Kleszcz drove in three runs on the night with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly.