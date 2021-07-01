After the cancellation of Monday’s game due to extreme heat, the Alaska Goldpanners started their extended road trip Tuesday with a game in Seattle.
While the road trip may be extended, the ‘Panners’ winning streak was not.
After winning six games in a row and eight of their past nine, Alaska was defeated by the Seattle Studs Tuesday evening 6-2. The Goldpanners are now 13-6 on the season.
The Goldpanners did have some bright spots as they registered seven hits and four walks and also had a hit batter while Seattle committed five errors as a team.
Unfortunately, Alaska couldn’t capitalize and get the base runners to home plate as they put just two runs on the board.
The Studs got on the board first with Thomas Wheeler’s RBI single to score Landon Riker and give the Studs a 1-0 lead.
The Goldpanners were able to tie the game in the top of the third inning when Marco Pirruccello’s RBI single scored Grady Morgan and make it a 1-1 game.
The bottom of the third brought big trouble for the ‘Panners, however, as Riker and Kellen Carr both scored runs on an error by the Alaska defense. A third scored on a wild pitch with Chase Anderson crossing home plate to make it a 4-1 game in favor of the Studs.
Seattle added a run in the fifth inning when Anderson scored on Kyle Boe’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.
The ‘Panners responded in the top of the sixth when Dominic Hughes’ RBI single scored Kaden Hogan to cut it to 5-2.
Unfortunately, Seattle added another run in the bottom of the inning after Anderson was walked with the bases loaded and Carr strutted across home plate The ‘Panners couldn’t manage to rally after that as they ended up tasting defeat for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Carson Gross lead the team with a 2-for-4 batting effort. Morgan also had a strong game as he went 1-for-5 with a run while Pirruccello finished the game 1-for-5 with one RBI. Hughes was 1-for-4 with one RBI while Hogan managed to score despite not recording a hit. Hogan reached base after being walked
Christopher Tonna picked up three K’s, allowed only two hits and didn’t give up a run in three innings of relief. Bryce Armstrong and Tyler Franks surrendered two earned runs a piece prior to that. Armstrong gave up five hits while walking two and striking out three in four innings after picking up the start. Armstrong also recorded the loss.
Franks pitched two innings of relief giving up one hit while walking four and not recording a strikeout on the day.
Monday’s game was expected to be canceled as a brutal heatwave impacts the entire north western part of the country. The temperatures reached 110 degrees on Monday, forcing the teams to agreee to a cancellation.
Monday’s game will not be made up, so Wednesday marked the final game of the now two-game series between the Goldpanners and the Studs. That game ended after press time.
The Goldpanners will return to play Friday with a three game series in Redmond against the Dudes.
The boxscore for Tuesday’s game can be found at Pointsteaks.com and all games both at home and on the road can be watched on the Goldpanners’ YouTube page. The Alaska page is PannerVision.
