After a Game One loss 9-3 against the Pro-Am All-Stars, the Goldpanners looked to bounce back in game two of the four-game series versus the visitors.
Cole Philip got the start for the Goldpanners and was looking to get revenge. The Goldpanners got off to a smoking start tonight after Donovan Ratfield drew an RBI hit-by-pitch with bases loaded in the bottom in the 1st, 1-0. Logan Drummond followed Ratfield’s at bat with an RBI walk, 2-0. The runs kept stacking up as the visitor mistakes helped the Panners build a lead.
A key blow came from Panner Koby Williams who did his job with a 2-run RBI single, 4-0.
Even with the early 4-run lead, the All-Stars kept putting in work as Andy Vega hit an RBI single in the top of the 2nd, 4-1. The Goldpanners wanted their 4-run lead back and Tyler Richardson would give them that with a solo home run to open up the bottom of the 2nd, 5-1.
The Goldpanners continued to flip the script from last night as they tacked on 3 more runs in the bottom of the 4th. First, they scored on an RBI single from Logan Drummond, 6-1, then from Logan Reddemann who would hit a two-run RBI single to elevate the score to 8-1.
In the top of the 6th, the All-Stars would add on another run after Steven Murray dashed home on a wild pitch, 8-2. The Goldpanners still didn’t let this phase them. In the bottom of the 6th, Logan Drummond stayed hot with an RBI double, 9-2. Eric Smelko also put in work with an RBI single putting the Panners up by eight runs, 10-2.
The runs continued to pile up in the bottom of the 7th starting with an RBI single from Koby Williams, 11-2. Donovan Ratfield then took home on a wild pitch, 12-2, followed by Cade Liefer drawing an RBI walk, 13-2. Alex Garcia also stepped up and hit an RBI fielder’s choice, 14-2. Logan Reddemann then scurried home making it 15-2 and putting the Panners up big.
Holding the All-Stars to yet another scoreless inning the Goldpanners took advantage and added two more runs in the bottom of the 8th. First, Evan Scalley easily ran home on a wild pitch, putting the home team up, 16-2. Finally, Donovan Ratfield sent a no-doubter home run over the left field, giving the Panners the lead 17-2.
The Goldpanners get the 17-2 win thanks to great pitching and an explosive offense. You can see game three of the series tpnight at Growden Field starting at 6:30 p.m.