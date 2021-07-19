After Friday night’s 9-3 loss to the Utah Marshalls, Alaska Goldpanners head coach Anthony Ferro said he wanted to see more quality at-bats from his team.
Message heard loud and clear.
The Goldpanners closed their series against Utah with a doubleheader Saturday and came away with the sweep, winning game one 4-1 and game two 1-0. The ‘Panners are now 21-8 on the season.
Alaska’s offense struggled to generate hits in Thursday’s victory over Utah and Friday’s loss. The first game of the double header saw six batters put up seven hits, including a 2-for-2, one run, one RBI effort from David Martin.
“I think they responded extremely well,” Ferro said after the first game. “I’m proud of them and I’m proud of the quality at-bats we took today. As a result of it, we were able to get some hits. As long as we stay on that path we’re going to be alright.”
As has been the case much of the season, Alaska had a great pitching performance to thank as well. Ian Torpey pitched a complete seven inning game in game one and was fantastic. Torpey struck out seven while walking three and giving up three hits and just one earned run.
Game one was scoreless until the bottom of the third when Garrett Cooper managed to score on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 ‘Panners. Utah tied the game up in the top of the fourth when Peyton Schulze’s RBI single scored Landon Frei.
In Friday’s loss, Utah put the game out of reach with a five-run fifth inning. Saturday, it was the ‘Panners who had the big fifth inning as they put up three runs. First, Martin’s RBI double scored Ryan Pierce to put Alaska in the lead. Then, Marco Pirruccello’s RBI single sent Martin home to stretch the lead to two. Chase Rodriguez closed the scoring with an RBI single to score Pirruccello and give the game it’s final score.
The second game returned to the same format we saw most of the week as it was another pitcher’s duel. Utah managed just four hits off of Christopher Tonna of the Goldpanners while Alaska managed just three hits. Tonna walked just one batter and struck out 11 in a complete game shutout. Cooper, Pierce, and Rees Kent had the hits for Alaska.
Cooper’s hit ended up being the game winner for the second time this week after he handed the ‘Panners victory Thursday night. After a scoreless game through 4.5 innings, Cooper’s RBI single scored Kent to make it 1-0 which is how the game remained the rest of the way.
Goldpanners will remain at home this week as they play a five game series against the Boulder Collegians. That series will begin Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.