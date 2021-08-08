It’s been a long, exciting, sometimes strange summer for the Alaska Goldpanners. There’ve been some notable lows, but they’ve been microscopic in comparison to the monumental highs experienced by the team.
After a year of not being able to play due to the pandemic, the Goldpanners have returned this summer and played outstandingly. Their record at the time of this writing was 30-12 as they’ve reached that mark thanks to superb pitching, defense that improved as the year went on, and batting that did the same. It’s been some time since we’ve seen this kind of success.
Saturday marked the final stretch of games for the ‘Panners as they started play at the West Coast World Series in Lincoln, California. That game ended after press time, but the result will be reported in tomorrow’s section.
For now, what’s important is that we recognize what this team has done for us this summer. After the misery of the summer of 2020, it’s important we recognize that we got to experience the 116th Midnight Sun Game. It’s important to recognize that some of the young men we’ve seen this summer could very well be on our TV’s at the major league level one day. It’s important to recognize that they’ve given us a sense of normality again after normal seemed to go away a long time ago.
Sure, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. There was a Covid-19 outbreak, a player got on a plane after testing positive for the virus and left the team, and there was a second outbreak. Through it all, though, we got to have baseball again back in Fairbanks. That’s something we should all be appreciative of.
The 'Panners aren't done yet. Whether they won or lost Saturday, they'll have a game today and hopefully a few more than that. As we've reached this point, however, let's be glad we just got the chance to watch them play once again.