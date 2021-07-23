Last week was a back and forth series for the Alaska Goldpanners that had head coach Anthony Ferro calling for his team to put together more quality at bats.
This week, the bats have clearly received the message.
After a nine run game on Monday that resulted in an unfortunate loss, Alaska has maintained the offensive surge. Tuesday saw the Goldpanners put up double-digit runs in a win over the Boulder Collegians. Wednesday night, it was more of the same as the team crossed the double-digit threshold once more with a 10-2 victory over Boulder.
Javyn Pimental got the start on the mound and pitched a strong game. The University of Arizona player has been superb his last several outings after a rough start to the year. Wednesday’s game also featured three home runs for the home team courtesy of Grady Morgan, Ryan Pierce, and Blake Fitzgerald. A full boxscore was not available at press time.
The Goldpanners played Boulder once again on Thursday night in a game that ended after press time. They will play the Collegians on Friday at 7 p.m. before wrapping the week up with a Saturday game at 7 p.m.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.