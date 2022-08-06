Travel Log 4

SALT LAKE CITY – While traveling to Salt Lake City has been just another road trip for most Alaska Goldpanners, it’s been a homecoming for others. In addition to the two team members who hail from Utah – Toole native Cayden Clark and Salt Lake City’s Brock Rudy – several other families have been able to reunite during the weeklong tournament.

Rudy has had one of the loudest cheering sections, comprised of his parents, his girlfriend, and other friends and family who have filtered through Marshall Gates Field since Tuesday afternoon.

