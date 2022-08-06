SALT LAKE CITY – While traveling to Salt Lake City has been just another road trip for most Alaska Goldpanners, it’s been a homecoming for others. In addition to the two team members who hail from Utah – Toole native Cayden Clark and Salt Lake City’s Brock Rudy – several other families have been able to reunite during the weeklong tournament.
Rudy has had one of the loudest cheering sections, comprised of his parents, his girlfriend, and other friends and family who have filtered through Marshall Gates Field since Tuesday afternoon.
“Today’s his birthday, too,” his father said. “So, this is just awesome.”
They’ve been trying to cajole the University of Utah sophomore out of an early week slump that the season-long .408 hitter has endured. Friday night’s outing (1-for-3 with a walk and run scored) helped ease the tension, as did the contact he made on his second out — a deep fly ball that was snagged on the warning track in left field. Saturday he was 0-for-3 but was also hit by a pitch and scored a run.
Sarah, who was in Fairbanks to see her boyfriend go 4-for-6 with the game-winning RBI in the Midnight Sun Game, says anytime she can see him play is a good day, regardless of the outcome.
“It means the world to me for them to be here, even though I didn’t play my best,” Rudy said. “They don’t get to see me play that often.”
Southern Californian Matthew Pinal, for example, reunited with his mother and 14-year-old brother, Jeffery. A ballplayer in his own right, Jeffery’s the batboy for Matthew’s games at Long Beach Community College.
Like Matthew, Jeffery plays infield and pitches, though he is more likely to be at short while Matthew takes first base.
As for the better pitcher?
“Probably me,” his little brother pronounces as Matthew just shrugs.
“He throws harder than I do,” the older sibling concedes.
Isaac Schuck also had a large group of friends and family who made the 518-mile drive from Reno, Nevada. It’s likewise a rare opportunity to see Schuck – who attends Francis Marion University in South Carolina – take the field.
Also present was Griffin Harrison’s father He and his wife have been alternating weekends between Sacramento State, where Griffin plays, and Long Beach State, where Griffin’s brother Deveraux was a pitcher.
“My wife and I would see each other on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then one of us would head north and the other would head south.” Russell Harrison said.
With Deveraux being selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of this year’s MLB draft, their travel plans are about to become much more interesting.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.