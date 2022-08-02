Sports editor Jeff Olsen is on the road with the Alaska Goldpanners as they travel to the Marshall Gates World Series in Utah. Here's the third of his travel log entries:
KEARNS, UTAH -- In his book “Showtime,” Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley once wrote about how he often had to reply to the familiar refrain of basketball fans in the 1980s that literally anybody could roll a ball out for Kareem, Magic, James Worthy, Byron Scott, and the rest of the collection of talent that he had and subsequently win championship after championship. In reality, Riley said, his job was to eliminate as many obstacles to their success as possible.
Such is the role of general manager John Lohrke and field manager Mark Lindsay when their Alaska Goldpanners are on the road: to take their players’ minds off of the logistics of the trip so they can focus on relaxing when they’re in the hotel and producing on the field.
First and foremost that means feeding the team, a task made much easier by the hotel’s location within 15 to 20 eateries. For those who don’t wish to go out Uber eats will bring dinner to their door.
“This is a great setup because we don’t have to worry about taking all 25 guys to one restaurant and then sit there forever waiting for everyone to get served,” Lindsay said.
To that end, one group of guys joined North Pole High School graduate Alex Garcia at Jersey Mike’s last night, while another group went with Isaac Schuck to grab teriyaki.
The same individual choices factor into curfews, wake-up calls and breakfast that’s available downstairs in the hotel lobby. Most chose to eat, but sleep won out for others. It’s up to the players to make the decisions they have become accustomed to in their playing careers that have gotten them to this level, with an eye on performing their best here.
“We’re not going to tell them what they need to do or where they need to be,” Lindsay said. “If it were a college trip we would. But especially when some of them have family here and are getting to spend time with them for the first time in two months.”
One might think with 25 players going in 25 different directions, there would be a breakdown in communication. Not so in the era of social media, when everyone has a computer disguised as a phone in their hands.
The “Group Me” app enables Lindsay to send the equivalent of a “blast” text message to every player, who can then communicate back through the same media. Such was the case when Monday night’s rain pushed the start of Tuesday’s game back half-an-hour for field maintenance. Even the bus driver received notification that the 10:20 a.m. departure was rescheduled for 10:50.
The result? Thirty-one hours after their flight departed from Fairbanks, everyone who’s supposed to be here is at Gates Field on the campus of Kearn High School in the suburb of Salt Lake City. (Pitcher Steven Vazquez will fly in Tuesday night.) First pitch is in 1 hour and 7 minutes against the Idaho Catch.
