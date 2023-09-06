Alaska native Isaac Updike has enjoyed a whirlwind of a summer, one that’s whisked him across three different continents, seen him run a slew of personal bests and compete at the highest level he’s reached yet.

Venturing from his current base in Flagstaff, Arizona, Updike spent roughly two months abroad this summer, including four weeks in Belgium, over a week in Budapest and time in Xiamen, China.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstuve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544