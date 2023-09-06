Alaska native Isaac Updike has enjoyed a whirlwind of a summer, one that’s whisked him across three different continents, seen him run a slew of personal bests and compete at the highest level he’s reached yet.
Venturing from his current base in Flagstaff, Arizona, Updike spent roughly two months abroad this summer, including four weeks in Belgium, over a week in Budapest and time in Xiamen, China.
The latter two trips came for the World Athletics Championships and a Diamond League meet, respectively. Both represented the 31-year-old’s first time racing on that kind of world stage. The experiences represented both an earned privilege and an entirely new challenge.
“I would say that the international races I’m fortunate enough to have gotten into, they’re just another full tier above a lot of what you can get within the US,” Updike said by phone.
Now entering an Olympic year, he hopes to build on his momentum and draw from his training and experience.
After earning a bronze medal at the USATF Championships, Updike was one of three American men to reach the World Championships in his event, the 3,000-meter steeplechase. It’s a contest renowned for its lengthy distance (just under two miles) and unorthodox combination of barriers in the form of hurdles and water pits.
It took some adjustment getting used to high-level international racing, but now Updike can begin preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics with the peace of mind that he has a spot to defend rather than one to earn like he did when he narrowly missed qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
“For all intents and purposes for track and field, this was like an Olympic year,” Updike said. “We’re racing the same people at Worlds. It’s gonna be a copy and paste of what Budapest was just in Paris next year. So everything ideally should be the same in terms of buildup and execution.”
Updike’s time at the World Championships was especially memorable not just because it was his first appearance but also for how it unfolded.
He was tripped in the preliminary heats in Budapest and fell to the track. He recovered to finish in a respectable time of 8:31, but that result did not get him into the final. However, he appealed and advanced to the final. So it was that Updike reached his first World Championships final in an unconventional way during his first World Championships appearance.
Against the world’s best in the 16-man final, Updike finished last, running 8:30, a ways off his personal best of 8:17. But he was just one of two Americans to get that far and one of a small handful of those from the Western world to do so.
“I’ve kind of accepted the fact that if the officials think that it’s justified for me to be in the final that I should also think that,” Updike said.
His finishing place among deep fields wasn’t the only adversity Updike contended against in Budapest. After the fall in the preliminary round, he was a bit worried because his knee was banged up, and the last time he fell in a steeplechase on that knee (in 2017), he tore his PCL, but he feels recovered from the recent tumble now.
Like a true Alaskan, Updike was also unprepared for the heat and humidity he faced at August’s World Championships.
The Ketchikan native wasn’t just well-traveled this summer but also fleet of foot. He ran new personal bests in the 1500 (metric mile), 3000 and his native 3000-meter steeplechase outdoors and the 5000 indoors already in 2023. He attributes his strong summer to health and uninterrupted training rather than any substantial breakthrough.
Updike’s winding journey as a runner brought him from Alaska to Ashland, Oregon, where he won an NAIA national title at Southern Oregon. He then trained in Eugene before moving to Westchester, New York on his first professional contract.
After the HOKA NJNY team dissolved, he continued training under the same coaches upon moving to Flagstaff, where he signed with Nike. More recently, he joined Under Armour-sponsored UA Mission Run Dark Sky Distance group on a contract that provides some security, taking him through the next couple of years until an option year in 2025.
“No one would bat an eye if someone in baseball or one of these other major professional sports in our country gets traded, right?” Updike said. “But it’s funny how for some reason everyone is shocked when someone switches shoe brands as if you’re not allowed to.”
Updike had completed training camps in Flagstaff before, but it made more sense for him to move there and consistently train at nearly 7,000 feet elevation. He spent part of his time in Europe this summer in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where he was able to continue his high-altitude training, which boosts aerobic capacity and endurance.
While Updike’s own path shows the volatility of the sport, and he admits income is seasonal and dependent on success, he’s remained steadfast on the course of professional running for nearly a decade and feels pride in doing so as an Alaskan.
“It’s cool to put the state on the map in terms of running,” Updike said. “I don’t think that’s been done a whole lot.”
In addition to reaching his first Olympics, Updike has long-term goals of dipping below 8:10 in the steeplechase and 3:55 in the mile. He has already broken the famed four-minute barrier in the four-lap event.
One of his long-term dreams is to reprise the ‘Alaska mile’ if original organizer Trevor Dunbar (the first Alaskan to break four minutes in the mile and now an assistant coach at the University of Virginia) is interested.
“I think it’d be a pretty fun goal to try and get some more pros out there and expose (Alaska) people to that kind of world talent as well,” Updike said.
It’s been over a year since Updike’s odyssey has taken him back to the small island from whence he came. He doesn’t know when his next return to Alaska may be. It could be as soon as this month as he’ll be in Seattle. Or it could take a little longer. Either way, he’ll carry with him the perspective he gained growing up on the Frontier.
“In the southeast (of Alaska) we had to take ferries a lot of the time, so you kind of learn to roll with the punches. It’s not ideal to sleep on a floor for two days, but you’re pretty blue collar about everything,” Updike said….And I think that’s led to me being able to show up regardless of the situation. I’m able to keep composure regardless of what’s going on around me.”