Anne O’Hara, a West Valley High School graduate, eyes a stone’s position during the United States’ semifinal victory over Great Britain on Friday at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. John DiGiacomo / FISU GAMES

 John DiGiacomo

West Valley High School graduate Anne O’Hara and her U.S. teammates captured bronze in curling at the World University Games on Friday in Lake Placid, New York.

O’Hara, of the University of Minnesota Mankato, and Delaney Strouse, Sydney Mullaney, Rebecca Rodgers and Susan Dudt defeated Great Britain 7-3 on Thursday.