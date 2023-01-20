West Valley High School graduate Anne O’Hara and her U.S. teammates captured bronze in curling at the World University Games on Friday in Lake Placid, New York.
O’Hara, of the University of Minnesota Mankato, and Delaney Strouse, Sydney Mullaney, Rebecca Rodgers and Susan Dudt defeated Great Britain 7-3 on Thursday.
“Winning today’s medal on U.S. soil means so much to us,” Strouse said. “This is the first international competition that we’ve gotten to play in front of a home crowd, so it was really special.”
The Americans jumped out to a 5-0 lead with two stones in the second end and three in the third. The British team cut into the lead with two in the fourth, but Team USA came back with two in the fifth to essentially put the match away.
“Our goal every single game is to command the ice, especially this game as we were coming off of a loss,” Strouse said. “We really wanted to go out there with confidence and own the sheet. We did exactly that today.”
After an 8-1 run through pool play, Team USA fell to China in Thursday’s semifinal 6-5 in eight ends. The semifinal was a closely contested match, with the final stone determined by mere inches.
“As coaches, we’re very proud. The team has worked really hard this season, and they definitely earned this medal,” U.S. coach Courtney Benson said.
In cross country skiing, West Valley High School graduate and University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomore Kendall Kramer anchored the United States squad that finished 10th in the 3 x 5-kilometer women’s relay.
Kramer, following Sophia Mazzoni of Montana State University and Annabel Needham of Michigan Tech, crossed the finish line for Team USA in 45 minutes, 51.6 seconds. Finland took gold in 43:49.6.
In the men’s 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay, UAF’s Philipp Moosmayer led off the German team that placed sixth in one hour, 19 minutes, 55.4 seconds. France won that event in 1:17.01.5.
Nordic skiing will conclude today with the men’s 30-kilometer mass start race at 6:05 a.m. (Alaska Standard Time) and the women’s 15-kilometer mass start race at 10:05 a.m. Competition can be viewed on fisu.tv.