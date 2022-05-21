Representing Team USA, Fairbanks Curling Club’s Anne O’Hara has helped the Americans to a tie for the top spot in the standings after the conclusion of pool play at the World Junior Curling Championships this week in Jonkonping, Sweden.
The U.S. and Norway emerged tied for first with 7 wins and 2 losses. They, along with third-place Japan (6-3) and fourth-place Sweden (5-4) will begin bracket play today at 10 a.m. Alaska time against Japan. The match can be watched on the Curling Channel at wcf.co. Should they win, they’d play for the world junior championship Sunday at 5 a.m. Alaska time against either Norway or Sweden.
Team USA shook off an opening 10-6 loss to Latvia before running off a streak of seven consecutive wins over Scotland (9-8), Japan (9-8), Sweden (7-4), Switzerland (6-4), South Korea (10-9), Canada (11-5), and Denmark (13-0). They dropped their last match of round robin play to Norway, 7-3.
O’Hara, 19, is the U.S. team’s vice skip. Delaney Strouse, 21, of Midland, Mich., and Wayne State University is skip for the team. Other team members are Sydney Mullaney, 21, of Concord, Mass., and the University of Minnesota and Susan Dudt, 20, of Malvern, Penn. and Bucknell University.
O’Hara’s Fairbanks teammate Kaitlyn Murphy is the squad’s alternate.