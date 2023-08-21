I feel as if I had one of my first true Alaska experiences over the weekend.

After giving my car a three-week break following its 3,500-mile journey to Fairbanks from the middle of the country, I embarked on my first drive of more than 30 minutes since late July. The final Saturday without college football felt like a fitting time for my first visit to Denali National Park.

