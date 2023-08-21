I feel as if I had one of my first true Alaska experiences over the weekend.
After giving my car a three-week break following its 3,500-mile journey to Fairbanks from the middle of the country, I embarked on my first drive of more than 30 minutes since late July. The final Saturday without college football felt like a fitting time for my first visit to Denali National Park.
As such, I packed the provisions for a day hike and headed south in the morning. Upon arriving, I eagerly made my way toward the Mount Healy Overlook trail. I excitedly reached the top of the overlook trail after an hour, stopping only for pictures. But the real hike started beyond the overlook. From there I climbed another mile and a quarter, up to nearly 4,400 feet. I stopped there, not wanting to push my limits any further along the slick rocks with my vision obscured by the mist and clouds. From there, I added on the Horseshoe Lake Trail on my way down.
While I didn’t see “The Great One,” it felt like I was afforded another Frontier rite of passage: achieving pure solitude. This meant not a single person or building within sight, for perhaps a mile. It also reflected why I came here, to push myself outside of my comfort zone and to enjoy the unique sporting and outdoors opportunities that Alaska provides.
Perhaps just as importantly, I got to visit the sled dog kennels. Speaking of canines, a couple hundred in Fairbanks had an enjoyable Saturday as well.
Dogs rule the grass and gridiron
After rough opening weekends, West Valley’s and Lathrop’s football teams both got back on track with authoritative victories in their second contests. The Wolf Pack beat Chugiak 34-14, while the Malemutes defeated Palmer 39-14.
Both now have an opportunity to build momentum ahead of the Dog Bowl, which will end the regular season on Sept. 30. Arguably the most notable game until then will be Lathrop’s home contest against West Anchorage this Saturday.
On the grass, rather than the turf, another sport began its season this past weekend in Fairbanks. Local cross country runners began their fall campaign on the same day as the biennial World Athletics Championships. Lathrop swept the boys and girls team titles at Birch Hill in what felt like a sort of changing of the guard after West Valley had dominated the local scene in recent years.
Lathrop’s triumph came on the strength of its depth, as no Malemute boys or girls finished in the top three of the varsity races. Individually, Cirdan Vonnahme backed up his status as the area’s top runner entering the season, as he came out with the individual win. West Valley may have one of the better one-two punches in the state after Nicholas Hecht, North Pole’s top runner last year, transferred to the Wolf Pack and finished runner-up on Saturday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough girls picture appears more muddied after Division III standout Taylor Eddington of Tri-Valley won the meet. The area teams will reconvene at Chena Lake on Aug. 26 for the North Pole Invitational.
Five things I’m looking forward to
• Lathrop vs. West Anchorage. Now that Lathrop got back on track with a win, I’m curious to see how the Malemutes match up with the largest school in the state and one they beat by multiple scores a year ago. It’ll be a home game, but the Eagles could be more formidable now after a 2-0 start.
• Hawai’i-Alaska volleyball challenge. A cool event pitting the two newest and most isolated U.S. states against each other. It also serves as the season opener for the Nanooks. UAF will face Chaminade University (from Oahu) and University of Hawaii at Hilo (from the Big Island) on both Thursday and Saturday and host (but not yet play) rival Alaska Anchorage.
• UAF XC opener. The UAF cross country team will get to face off against Alaska Anchorage this weekend. They’ll be facing UAA in a dual-meet setting at the Seawolf Throwdown on Saturday. The top individuals on the girls team, who I featured last week, rate the course as one of their favorites, and they’ll be racing it again at the GNAC Championships in October.
• World Athletics Championships: Second in prestige only to the Olympics, the track and field world championships are taking place in Budapest over the coming week. If you can stomach the relatively early start times, there are a number of fascinating storylines and races at the best competition ahead of next summer’s Paris Olympics. I’m partial to the 1500 meters (metric mile).
• Seeing Denali for the first time. This one should be pretty self-explanatory.
