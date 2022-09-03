It was a play that exemplified the North Pole Patriots’ 48-7 win over the Redington Huskies in Friday night’s non conference high school football game at James Watson Field at Patriot Pride Stadium in North Pole.
With a little more than a minute left in the first quarter, Marcus Lipari rolled out and lined a pass which seemed headed for an outstretched hand of Huskies defender Thomas Swalling rather than its intended target, Collin Drumhiller.
The 33-yard throw miraculously landed in Drumhiller’s hands for a 20-0 lead for the hosts.
“I just touched it and thought my QB put it where he had to, and the defender just missed it,” said Drumhiller, who also made scoring grabs of 29 and 61 yards to help the Patriots climb to a 35-0 lead in the first half.
North Pole head coach Mike Hollet didn’t intend for Lipari to roll out. However, he was happy that the play eventually helped the Division II Patriots improve to 2-2 overall.
“A the first thing I was thinking was I didn’t want the quarterback rolling out because of a bad ankle,” Hollett said. “We were just hoping to keep him in the pocket and be on time,” Hollett continued, “ but Collin is a great player and he’s a senior, and you expect your seniors to step up in tough situations.”
Via Skipps ran tough, as the senior churned out 161 of his game-high 170 yards in the first half. His effort included touchdowns of 49 and 1 yards.
“He always runs hard. Via doesn’t know any other gear,” Hollett said.“It’s a pleasure to coach a kid like that.”{
Logen Bellamy provided the game’s first score with a 7-yard touchdown catch from Lipari.
Patrick Melvin contributed the game’s finale score for North Pole with a 39-yard sprint with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
James Aleshire converted six point-after kicks for the Patriots.
Division III Redington (1-3) scored Dubber Kennedy’s 53-yard touchdown off a lob from Wyatt Milner with 9:59 left in the third.