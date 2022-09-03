Patriots 0903

North Pole’s Patrick Melvin (No. 23) charges past two Redington defenders during the Patriots’ win Friday night. 

 Irvie Martin / Special to the Daily News-Miner

It was a play that exemplified the North Pole Patriots’ 48-7 win over the Redington Huskies in Friday night’s non conference high school football game at James Watson Field at Patriot Pride Stadium in North Pole.

With a little more than a minute left in the first quarter, Marcus Lipari rolled out and lined a pass which seemed headed for an outstretched hand of Huskies defender Thomas Swalling rather than its intended target, Collin Drumhiller.