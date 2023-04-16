Rebecca Holan signed her letter of commitment to play hockey for Aurora University in a ceremony held in the North Pole High School library Wednesday.
“It feels good. I’m excited, I’m ready to move on,” Holan relayed in a phone interview.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Rebecca Holan signed her letter of commitment to play hockey for Aurora University in a ceremony held in the North Pole High School library Wednesday.
“It feels good. I’m excited, I’m ready to move on,” Holan relayed in a phone interview.
Aurora University, an NCAA Div. III school that competes in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, is located in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Illinois.
Holan, who excels as a right wing/forward, has played for both the NPHS boys hockey team and the Tier 2 Anchorage Oilers. She said playing for the Spartans checked all her boxes.
“The coach (Jackie Coolstra) reached out to me back in November," Holan said. "It was just an amazing phone call. Then after that, I decided to start looking into the school and the academics that they offer, and I found this amazing dual program that’s a master’s in athletic training with a bachelor’s in exercise science, which just made me fall in love with the school even more because that is the perfect fit for me.”
The Spartans were an impressive 25-5-1 this past season, falling in the Slaats Cup semifinals.
Holan began her hockey career at age 9 when — after a typical day of skating with her family — she broken her blade. She decided she was done with the less durable figure skates and asked her father for a pair of hockey skates.
While in the shop, her wish list extended to all the hockey gear and she decided to try the sport.
Regarding her hopes for her freshman year this fall, Holan has her heart set on developing a place within her new community.
“My goal is to get familiar with everybody at the school," she said. "It’s like more of a small school, so I want to be in touch with everybody possible, and I want to make as many friends as I can. I just want to get out there, get exposed and network.”
The Monroe Catholic High School boys and girls basketball teams both won the 2023 Barrow Whaler Invitational, held Thursday through Sunday in Utqiagvik. The teams are coached by Frank Ostanik.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.