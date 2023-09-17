North Pole (1-4) traveled to Palmer High School (2-3) for a football game on Friday night. The Patriots picked up the win 21-14.
North Pole (1-4) traveled to Palmer High School (2-3) for a football game on Friday night. The Patriots picked up the win 21-14.
Both defenses started out strong as neither teams’ offense could find the end zone early on.
That changed when Ivan Nicholson ran the ball in for a rushing touchdown to give North Pole a 7-0 lead in the first.
The score held there heading into the second. Palmer looked to drive, but the Patriot defense continued to stand tall. They picked off a pass to get the ball back on their own 35-yard line.
Palmer once again reached the North Pole 30. The quarterback dropped back to pass looking to tie the game. As he threw the ball into the end zone, a Patriot defender stepped up and intercepted the pass once again.
The score held at 7-0 as both teams left the field for halftime.
North Pole looked to add on another touchdown as they moved down the field and inside the Moose 10-yard line.
Palmer forced an interception in the end zone and returned the ball over 100 yards for the score. Following an extra point the game was tied 7-7 in the third.
North Pole’s offense avoided the costly red zone turnover on their next drive and rushed the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. They led 14-7.
Entering the fourth quarter Palmer was driving and at the North Pole 22-yard line. The back and forth battle continued as Palmer scored a touchdown of their own to even the game up at 14-14.
A 42-yard run put the Patriots in scoring position at the 7-yard line of Palmer. The following play resulted in a rushing touchdown for North Pole. The score stood at 21-14.
Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.
