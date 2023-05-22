The North Pole Varsity Patriots struck first with a run in the first inning on an RBI by Ethan Clifford on Saturdau before proceeding to defeat the Monroe Catholic Varsity Rams 6-1. Langer hurled a complete game and knocked in a run with a hit to help his own cause. North Pole's defense played an errorless game.

Southpaw pitcher Simeon Langer held the Rams to three hits and a single run tallied in the third inning. He struck out nine in seven innings.