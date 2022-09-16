The host North Pole Patriots saw a 21-yard field goal by West Valley’s Alex Emers tie the game in the third quarter Friday night on James Watson Field at Patriot Pride Stadium.
The Patriots also saw to it that would be Wolf Pack’s last surge in the Golden Heart game, which marked the season’s first Railbelt Conference game for the high school football teams and North Pole’s homecoming contest.
North Pole answered the field goal with four touchdowns during the last two quarters to eventually celebrate a 47-19 victory.
“The victory means everything. Family first, everyone 100 percent ... teamwork pays off,” said senior running back Via Skipps, who contributed three touchdown runs and a game-high 162 yards on 23 carries.
Junior quarterback Marcus Lipari passed for two touchdowns and ran for another for North Pole (4-2, 1-0 Railbelt).
The Wolf Pack (2-4, 0-1 Railbelt) trimmed the Patriots’ lead to 19-16 in the second quarter, courtesy of Leyton Nield’s fourth-down,14-yard pass to Emanuel Bostwick and Dylan Glynn’s 77-yard scamper.
The momentum was there for the Wolf Pack but not the desired outcome.
“I think our biggest thing we’ve got to learn how to finish and be in that position where we can push through that adversity,” West Valley coach David DeVaughn said.
Skipps peeled off a 33-yard scoring run in the third quarter for a 33-19 lead for North Pole.
The Patriots sealed the victory in the fourth with Lipari’s 19-yard pass to Korbin Wallace, and respective 4- and 6-yard runs by Ivan Nicholson and Skippps.
Logan Bellmay’s 25-yard catch led to a 7-0 lead for North Pole at the 4:08 mark of the opening quarter.
North Pole’s second-quarter lead was spurred by Skipps’ 1-yard burst and Lipari’s 28-yard sprint.
The heavy pressure from North Pole’s defense, particularly in the fourth, also was a factor Friday.
“I think the key was having fresh legs at the end,” Patriots head coach Mike Hollett said. “We focus on conditioning and making sure we have the legs to finish a four-quarter football game.”
West Valley will travel to Kodiak on Friday (game time is still TBA) while North Pole will visit No. 1-ranked Lathrop next Saturday at 5 p.m.