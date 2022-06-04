Perhaps they were taking out their frustrations after seeing a semifinal game they led 6-0 slip out of their hands in a 9-8, eight-inning defeat.
Perhaps they were buying into coach Jim Fischer’s belief that yesterday doesn’t matter, and each day presents a new opportunity.
Or, perhaps, they were just the vastly better team.
Regardless, the North Pole Patriots staked their claim to the third-place finish at the Division II State Baseball Tournament with a 10-0, six-inning victory over Kodiak on Saturday afternoon at Wasilla High School.
Connor Lanser threw a two-hitter to keep the Bears’ offense at bay while walking just one and striking out 11.
Logan Fischer paced the Patriots’ offense with a 2-for-4 afternoon, driving in three runs and scoring once.
A five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth wrapped up the victory, with Ethan Clifford driving in two runs on a one-out single to make it 7-0.
Aiden Graetzch drew bases-loaded walk to make it 8-0, and Fischer sealed the win with a two-RBI single to right.
In the fourth-place game, Grace Christian edged out Monroe Catholic 8-6.
Miles Fowler and Oliver Pender continued to shine for the Rams, with Fowler going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored and Pender going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Down 8-5 entering the top of the seventh, Fowler hit a one-out triple and Ole Peterson drove him on a fielder’s choice to make it 8-6. The Rams would eventually load the bases before the rally died with a fly ball to right field.
Peterson threw the complete game for Monroe, with 67 strikes out of his 95 pitches.