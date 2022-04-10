The North Pole softball team pushed host Kodiak to a second game in the Emerald Isle Invitational’s double-elimination format, but came up a run short of the championship, falling 7-6 Saturday evening.
The Patriots opened Saturday’s bracket play with an 18-3 win over Wasilla before falling to the hosts 3-2. Three consecutive wins with their backs against the wall — 5-4 over Homer, 8-4 over Colony and 15-0 over Eagle River — sent them into a championship series with Kodiak.
An inside the park home run by Alicia Guzman helped stake the Patriots to a five-run lead in the first inning of Game 1, and they added a run in the second to stretch the lead to 6-0. After Kodiak tied the game in the third, Tiahna Guzman and Brenneke Tobin hit consecutive singles and Grace Sikorski hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Guzman and win the game 7-6.
Kodiak scored first in the championship game,notching 5 runs in the top of the third. North Pole scored 5 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning just as the 45-minute maximum time expired, so the game went into extra innings.
Kodiak scored two runs in the top of the frame, and North Pole responded with a run on a Lylah Murrah double. With the tying run in scoring position, Kodiak ended the game on a fielder’s choice to post a 7-6 win.
Both championship games saw pitching from North Pole juniors Sierra Howard and Murrah, who was named Tournament MVP.
Alicia Guzman caught both games and had one throw out at second on an attempted steal.