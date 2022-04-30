The North Pole High School girls softball team opened the Rally in the Valley with three consecutive wins Thursday and Friday.
The Patriots scored 11 runs in victories over Homer (11-1) and Delta Junction (11-2) on the tournament’s opening day, then knocked off Ketchikan 6-4 on Friday morning.
Their fourth game of the tournament — and second of three games on Friday —was against Kenai late Friday.
The Patriots wrapped up a busy day on the diamond with a late game against host team Palmer.
They will face SOHI at Busby Field this morning at 11:40 and Houston at Colony Middle School at 2:20 p.m.
While fields in the Fairbanks area still aren’t ready for action, this is the Patriots’ second trip down south. The defending state runners-up finished second at the Emerald Isle Invitational in Kodiak.