NORTH POLE – With just 17 players, Kodiak didn’t fare well against North Pole in the first quarter.
Not surprisingly, the outcome didn’t improve in the second quarter with just 17 players and no coach.
Irate that a pass that appeared to have been scooped up by Bears wide receiver Evan Bechtol just before it hit the turf was nonetheless ruled incomplete, Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing the call with the kind of language that generates office referrals when high schoolers use it.
Before the ball could be snapped again, he made his way down the sideline and continued to blast the official with more PG-13 rated language that necessitated a second consecutive flag. After an extended meeting among the officiating crew and a briefer discussion with Masterson, he was ejected from the stadium.
The aftermath briefly inspired the Bears with a goal-line stand against the North Pole, but it was a brief interlude in what would eventually be a 45-0 blowout; the third consecutive Railbelt Conference rout endured by Kodiak which lost 73-6 at Lathrop two weeks ago and 42-8 at home against West Valley last Saturday.
“We wanted to come out here and win well,” Patriots coach Michael Hollett said. “We wanted to play well and not be sloppy in our execution and I feel like we did that.”
For North Pole (5-3 overall, 2-1 Railbelt Conference), the win put them in the Alaska School Athletic Association playoffs next week where they will meet undefeated Soldotna, ranked No. 2 in the state behind Lathrop in the latest Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network poll. The Stars won 62-6 at North Pole in the season opener.
Against the overmatched Bears, North Pole scored three touchdowns to open the game on drives of three plays (46 yards), three plays (59 yards) and four plays (48 yards), none of which took more than a minute. Junior quarterback Marcus Lipari guided the offense, with big plays including a 46-yard touchdown run by Via Skipps; a 57-yard completion to Collin Drumhiller who was dragged down at the 2-yard line; a 2-yard touchdown pass to Logan Fischer; and a 37-yard run by Skipps; and an 11-yard touchdown run by Lipari himself.
The aftermath of Masterson’s ejection saw the Patriots’ first of two non-scoring drives of the half. North Pole turned the ball over on downs when they had four consecutive incomplete passes from the Bears’ 4-yard line, and on their next possession, a splendid 47-yard touchdown pass was wiped out by an ineligible receiver downfield call. A subsequent quarterback sack forced the Patriots to punt.
After stopping Kodiak and getting the ball back with 2:20 to play in the second quarter, Skipps carried the ball from the 45 to the 4 on a pair of runs, and senior lineman Ashton Orrison-Edwin took advantage of a rare chance to carry the ball by taking it to the end zone for a 26-0 halftime lead. That also enabled freshman offensive guard – and Ashton’s younger brother – Jaxon Orrison-Edwin to note to his family in the stands that the Patriots’ offensive line had as many touchdowns in the first half as the receivers did.
The Patriots’ first second-half drive bogged down with a missed 30-yard field goal. Drumhiller then put six points on the board with a defensive scoop-and-score, carrying the ball 26 yards after it was fumbled by Kodiak’s quarterback with 5:50 to play in the third quarter to make it 33-0.
Continuing to substitute liberally on both offense and defense, North Pole still held the Bears to just two first downs in the quarter.
Kodiak turned the ball over on downs at its 16, as North Pole defensive back A.J. Melvin wisely batted down what could have been an interception on fourth down, saving his team 30 yards in field position. An 8-yard pass to Fischer capped the drive, putting the Patriots up 39-0 with 2:18 to play in the third quarter and ensuring a running clock for the final period.
The teams exchanged interceptions in the fourth quarter, with Drumhiller getting the ball back for North Pole with 7 minute to play. Freshman Patrick Melvin sparked a 72-yard drive with runs of 27, 17 and 12 yards to light the fireworks again with 3:17 to play.
While focusing on the Senior Night victory, Hollett nonetheless addressed the potential to be playing SoHi in rematch of their Week One meeting.
“We’ve got some players back, we’ve played a lot of football, and we’re smarter than we were,” Hollett said. “With a ton of football under our belt, we’re going to go down there and give it our best shot... there’s nothing to lose.”