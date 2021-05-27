Soccer wasn’t Katy Vinton’s first love. Heck, it wasn’t even her first sport. Tuesday evening at North Pole High School, however, soccer was what she committed herself to playing at the collegiate level for the next four years.
Vinton, a senior at North Pole High School, signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. She plans to major in biology and minor in chemistry.
“It feels amazing (to sign),” she said. “I always dreamed about this day thinking, ‘oh yeah, I’m going to go play hockey somewhere.’ Then I said, ‘soccer’s more fun.’”
As she implied, hockey was his first sport. She’s spent the past several years playing goalie for the North Pole hockey team. She also played for the tackle football team at North Pole. Beginning this fall, however, collegiate soccer will be her path forward. She’s earned the opportunity after leading the interior in scoring this past season.
She was appreciative of the role her parents, Scott and Dawn Vinton, as well as her head coach, Damon Crutcher, played in shaping who she is today.
“My parents always support me,” she said. “They’re there for me whether it’s texting me, ‘hey, I saw your game, good job,’ or actually being there to support me. It’s amazing ... Having Damon there to always push me to my limits has helped me grow to be a better person.”
Her parents will be moving to Spearfish, Scott’s former home, along with her, so they’ll continue cheering her on at the next level.
“We’re proud of her obviously,” Scott said. “Through all of the years of hockey and youth football ... she’s definitely got a competitive spirit. Seeing her push through and finally decide what she wants to do is good to see.”
Dawn concurred.
“She’s always been the kid who wants to go out there and show the best side of her,” she said. “Never wanting to be timid or anything like that.”
Vinton has been notable for the vocal leadership role she’s had on the team. Crutcher said he believes that role will continue to serve her well at the next level.
“There is no area in this world where Katy Vinton’s not going to be talking,” he said. “She’s going to be a great communicator in that sense. She always has something to say and she’s going to be a great leader whenever she gets there.”
Before Vinton gets to Black Hills, however, there’s still unfinished business on the pitch at the high school level. The North Pole girls will begin their quest for a state championship at 9 a.m. Thursday in Anchorage. Vinton said she’s hoping to go out on a high note.
“We plan to go down there and just work,” she said. “We want to show that we are a team to be afraid of. We want to go down there and try our best and hopefully bring home a state title for North Pole.”
