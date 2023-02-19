Logan Fischer signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Valley City State University in a ceremony held in the North Pole High School library this week.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished the things I’ve been going for since I started playing baseball," said Fischer, explaining why he chose the North Dakota school.
"When I first stepped on a field I just wanted to play with older kids and better kids, and I feel like it finally paid off. I feel accomplished,”
The past three high school seasons he has played for his father, North Pole High School coach Jim Fischer. While the Patriots will have a new coach this year, he said Valley City State coach Casey Olney also made him feel like family.
The pitcher and shortstop/middle infielder has had a lifelong affair with baseball, starting with his older brother playing the sport.
“My parents wanted us to play sports when we were little, so we got to choose between soccer, baseball, or basketball because they didn’t want us
to play contact sports in the beginning, he explained. “My brother chose baseball, and I kind of just grew up watching that, so I always just wanted to hop on the field with them.”
Fischer looks forward to his college days and beyond, hoping to one day either join the major leagues or become a history teacher. On the field, Fischer has high — yet practical — hopes for his first year.
“I really want to make a statement that Alaska actually has some good baseball
players that can compete down (in the Lower 48)," he said.