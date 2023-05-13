One interior Alaskan high school team is facing an interesting pitching problem this baseball season. It’s not due to a lack of talent though - rather, the contrary.
North Pole high school has gone 4-0 so far in the 2023 regular season in large part because of the strong play of their pitchers.
“All three of our pitchers can go a complete game, complete a 7 inning game, no problem, and no questions asked,” North Pole Head Coach Stewart Langer said. “And very few teams anywhere, much less than Alaska, have those kinds of starters. “
Logan Fischer, Simeon Langer, and Connor Lanser lead the way for the North Pole Patriots as the starting pitchers. Fischer and Lanser are seniors, with Langer being a junior. But they can all equally dominate and control games from the mound.
In a May 6 matchup against Monroe Catholic High School, Lanser had his turn to shine with a 15-strikeout performance in a full seven innings. With a game like that, it might come as a surprise that he only recently started pitching consistently for the North Pole squad.
“(Lanser) plays third base and is a really good kid,” Stewart said. “But he really came into his own this year as a dominant pitcher.”
Stewart said that he credits Lanser’s development to his hard work ethic through the years, emphasizing how he’s really “grown into his body” at this point in his career.
Lanser hinted at the long work ethic, noting his pitching experience prior to this season.
“I have a pretty big pitching background,” Lanser said. “I’ve pitched since I was 12, 13 years old. So ever since then I’ve been practicing pitching, but these recent years have really been good for me.”
Beyond this season's high level play, Lanser’s personality also brings in a special flavor for the team as a role model.
“ I think what I bring to the table is a different kind of quiet competitor,” Lanser said. “ I just kind of go up there and get my job done.”
Stewart echoed Lanser’s statement, describing him as “cool, collected” in how he presents himself on the field.
Beyond high school, Lanser is looking to play baseball collegiately.
However, North Pole’s pitching talent doesn’t end there. Fischer is also a player with looking to play collegiately, bringing his own dominant style of play to the team.
“Logan’s just electric,” Stewart said. “ I mean, really, he 's just a fireball thrower and just has that personality that everybody on the team gravitates towards you”
Fischer showed off that “electric” style of play, contributing to two no-hitter games this season against Hutchinson and Delta High School.
Stewart said Fischer has been a captain of the team for three years, having played shortstop and pitcher in his time with North Pole.
Rounding off the starting trio is the younger Langer. Long before joining the team as a coach years ago, Stewart presented Simeon with an important question.
“I asked (Simeon) if he was okay with me being a coach for the high school,” Stewart said. “I didn’t want to do it if he didn’t want me to.”
Simeon accepted his father as his coach, and the family connection has been key in the pair's communication as team members.
“I can look at him and I can give him one word or two words and he knows exactly what to do because we communicate on the same level,” Stewart said.
Stewart said that Simeon had his own unique, “meticulous” approach to the game, picking apart strikes as a “flamethrower.”
The starting pitchers have been key in the overall team’s success, but even beyond them the team bolsters other viable options for the mound.
“We have three senior pitchers besides (Fischer and Lanser), two junior pitchers and a sophomore pitcher that, if they were on any other team in the interior, would be a starter,” Stewart said.
In the Patriots’ 17-1 victory against the Delta Huskies, the depth showed with four pitchers taking part in the performance. Fischer played alongside Evan Brown, Jake Dawley, and Dawson Freeman, all of whom played at least one full inning.
Stewart says that team culture helps keep the team, and as a result the abundance of options, together.
“We’re really loose and always have fun,” Stewart said. “So far, we’ve been able to keep that atmosphere and I think that’s really the key to our success…We’re a family.”