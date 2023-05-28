North Pole's Logan Fischer's walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 6-5 win ended a hard-fought, memorable championship matchup between the Patriots and Monroe Catholic Rams.
The victory gave North Pole its third consecutive Mid-Alaska Conference Championship in a row.
North Pole and Monroe will travel this week to compete in the ASAA Division II State Championship in Wasilla.
Significantly, North Pole hung in after a breakdown in a single inning. Monroe's murderer's row of hitters used hot bats to deliver a four-run fifth inning. Nathan Priebe, Jonathan Swank, Miles Fowler, and Gabriel Angaiak each collected RBIs during for Monroe Catholic.
But the Patriots staged a comeback. North Pole tied Monroe at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Connor Lanser's clutch hit and his stolen base led to the game- tying run for North Pole.
Logan Fischer took the mound as the starting pitcher for the Patriots. Over four innings, Fischer struck out seven batters, allowing four runs on five hits.
Connor Lanser came in for relief, taking the mound in the 5th inning. Lanser struck out six batters during his four innings in relief to record the win.
Joshua Swank pitched for Monroe, lasting six innings and recording five strikeouts. Gabriel Angaiak provided 1 1/3 innings in relief for Monroe Catholic.
North Pole batters connected for 11 total hits. Fischer and Ethan Clifford led the Patriots. Fischer was 3-for-5, including the walk-off hit.
Monroe collected eight hits for the day. Angaiak, Fowler, and Priebe all enjoyed multiple hit days. Angaiak went 3 for 4. with two stolen bases.
At the end of the game, the Mid-Alaska All-Conference Team selections became public.
For the North Pole Patriots, Logan Fischer, Connor Lanser, Simeon Langer, and Ethan Clifford earned their spots on the prestigious team.
For the Monroe Rams, Gabriel Angaiak, Miles Fowler, and Joshua Swank were selected. Ethan Clifford of the North Pole Patriots was unanimously chosen by all conference coaches as the Conference Most Valuable Player for the season.