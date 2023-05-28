Gamewinner

North Pole players celebrate a third-straight championsihp after a 6-5 battle against Monroe Catholic. Monica Clifford photo


North Pole's Logan Fischer's walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 6-5 win ended a hard-fought, memorable championship matchup between the Patriots and Monroe Catholic Rams.

The victory gave North Pole its third consecutive Mid-Alaska Conference Championship in a row. 