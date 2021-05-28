While the North Pole girls’ soccer season hasn’t come to an end, their quest for the Division II state title has.
The Lady Patriots were defeated by Homer by a final score of 3-1 Thursday morning at Service High School in Anchorage. North Pole will now play Palmer in the consolation bracket at Eagle River High School at 1 p.m. Friday. The highest they can finish is third place.
Still, head coach Damon Crutcher was proud of the effort his team put together.
“The girls played phenomenally,” he said. “It was the most competitive they’ve been all season from back to front. They set the tempo ... Credit to Homer’s keeper who made a lot of good saves to keep it 1-0. It was a match of who would make more mistakes and unfortunately we had more than they did.”
Desi Dutra had the long goal for North Pole coming on an assist from Katy Vinton, who signed her letter of intent to play college soccer at Black Hills State on Tuesday night. Assistant coach Michael Hollett offered praise to North Pole keeper Jillian Ross. Hollett said Ross collected a save on a penalty kick that could’ve made the score even higher.
Dutra’s goal came early in the contest which was what Crutcher was referring to when he said the score was 1-0. Homer ultimately scored three goals to earn their final score.
While it’s not the state championship that Vinton and company were hoping for, they’ll still get at least one more chance to take the pitch together on Friday.
