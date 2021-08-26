The football game between North Pole High School and Eagle River scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to a positive Covid test on the North Pole football team, school officials confirmed. The game will not be made up.
In addition to Saturday’s cancellation, North Pole’s home game against Lathrop, previously scheduled for Sept. 3, has now been postponed to Sept. 25. North Pole officials confirmed this change was also due to Covid.
As a result of the schedule change, North Pole’s previously scheduled non-conference game against Dimond for Sept. 25 has been canceled, as has Lathrop’s non-conference match against West Anchorage that weekend. Lathrop and North Pole are in the same conference, making their game a priority.
This is the third week of the 2021 football season and the game is the third involving a Fairbanks school to be postponed or canceled. West Valley’s first game of the season against Soldotna was also canceled due to positive Covid tests on the Wolfpack while Eielson’s game against Seward last week was canceled due to positive tests on the Seahawks.
At this time, all other games this weekend involving Fairbanks schools remain on schedule with West Valley and Lathrop each playing on the road and Eielson hosting Monroe Saturday afternoon. North Pole's next game is now scheduled to be Sept. 10 at Kodiak.