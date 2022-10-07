NPHS

North Pole football coach Mike Hollett said his Patriots had nothing to lose in traveling to Soldotna for Friday afternoon’s Division II state semifinal, but boy did they prove a lot.

Just eight weeks after being on the losing end of a 56-point rout, the Patriots (6-4, 2-1 Railbelt Conference) gave the defending state runners-up and 9-0 Stars a dogfight in a 34-20 loss.

