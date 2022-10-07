North Pole football coach Mike Hollett said his Patriots had nothing to lose in traveling to Soldotna for Friday afternoon’s Division II state semifinal, but boy did they prove a lot.
Just eight weeks after being on the losing end of a 56-point rout, the Patriots (6-4, 2-1 Railbelt Conference) gave the defending state runners-up and 9-0 Stars a dogfight in a 34-20 loss.
In fact, had a not been for an ineligible receiver downfield penalty wiping out a North Pole touchdown midway through the second quarter, the game could have been even closer.
After two three-and-out drives set up Soldotna for first-quarter touchdown runs of 6 yards by quarterback Zack Buckbee and 15 yards by running back Kenny Wong on a counter play, North Pole seemed to have cut the lead to 14-6 with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Melvin Lipari to Collin Drumhiller. The score was wiped off the board, and the Patriots ended up turning the ball over three play later after an incompletion, a sack and another incompletion on fourth down.
From there, Soldotna drove 65 yards with Buckbee scoring on a quarterback keeper from 10 yards out to give the Stars a 21-0 lead with 4:42 to play in the half.
The Patriots’ defense – much improved from the 62-6 opening-day loss they suffered – forced Soldotna into its second punt of the season before the half ended. Again forcing a fourth down on the Stars’ opening possession of the third quarter, the Patriots sniffed out a fake punt attempt to stop Soldotna at its 48. With Lipari moving the ball on the ground, and gaining 15 yards on a late hit out of bound, the Patriots marched down to the Soldotna 2. Via Skipps put North Pole on the board with a 2-yard run at the 8:46 mark in the third quarter, but a failed PAT left it 21-6.
Soldotna salted the game away on its next possession, highlighted by a 52-yard run by Zeke Miller to the North Pole 4. Buckbee carried the ball over for his third TD run of the night to make it 27-6.
The Patriots again countered with a scoring drive, this time Skipps taking the ball in from a yard out with 1:36 to play. Another failed PAT left it at 27-12 as the fourth quarter began.
Ball control was key for Soldotna in the fourth period, making the most of 4- and 5-yard gains on the ground to drain the clock. By the time Cole Radeck crossed the goal line on a 4-yard carry, there was just 4:40 to play with the Stars up 34-12.
Lipari guided the Patriots down the field one last time, connecting with Drumhiller on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the waning seconds of the game. Skipps carried the ball across the goal line on the two-point PAT to make the final 34-20.
The Stars will play the winner of today’s Chugiak at Lathrop noon kickoff in next Saturday’s state championship. That game will also begin at noon at Service High School.
