With regional baseball tournaments beginning this week, every team in Fairbanks is looking to gear up for a chance to go to state.
The way the North Pole Patriots looked on Monday, the rest of their region better be ready.
Conner Lanser struck out nine batters in six innings of work, three different Patriots had multiple hits, and North Pole defeated the Lathrop Malemutes 10-1 on Monday night at Arco.
While Lanser did give up eight hits, only one run scored and he managed to walk just one batter. Alex Garcia (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI’s), Ethan Clifford (2-for-3, 1 run, 3 RBI’s), and Ethan Frollo (2-for-4, 1 RBI) were the batters with multiple hits for North Pole.
Fletcher Burnett had his usual outstanding game at the plate for the Malemutes in going a perfect 3-for-3 with one RBI. Nathan Hoop managed to go 2-for-3 as well, but only three other players got a hit on the day for Lathrop. Jagan Nautiyal picked up the loss for Lathrop.
An RBI ground out by Lanser to score Brayden Grorud was the only run of the first two innings, but North Pole came up big in inning number three. That inning saw the Patriots score five runs, beginning with Frollo’s sacrifice fly to score Garcia. Josh Dutra was later walked with the bases loaded to score Clifford and Nic Jones’ RBI single scored Grorud the next play. Riley Perry was then walked with the bases loaded to score Colin Drumhiller, and Garcia was later walked to score Dutra and make it a 6-0 game.
Lathrop got their lone run of the day in the bottom of the third when Burnett’s RBI double scored Ayden Accola.
North Pole was back at it in the top of the fifth when Clifford’s two-run RBI single scored Logan Fischer and Noah Perkins to advance the score to 8-1. In the sixth inning, Garcia’s RBI single scored Fischer and Clifford’s RBI single after that scored Garcia to give the game it’s final score.
North Pole hosted Hutchison Tuesday night in a game that ended after press time. Both teams will begin their single elimination tournaments this week with Lathrop starting on Thursday at Marlin while North Pole begins Thursday at Growden.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.