The North Pole Lady Patriots entered Monday night’s double-header against Hutchison just one game above .500. The Lady Hawks were 0-2 and seeking to put their double-header against Delta last Saturday behind them.
By Monday’s end, the Lady Patriots were perfect in conference play and Hutchison was still looking to erase the zero in the win column.
CeeCee Martinez went 2-for-3 in the first game of the evening while Alicia Usman hit 3 RBI’s and scored 2 runs in the second. Both players contributed, along with the rest of the team, to leading North Pole to victories of 15-0 and 24-1 over Hutchison Monday night at the S. Davis Softball Complex. North Pole is now 6-3 overall and 2-0 in conference while Hutchison is 0-4 and 0-2 in conference.
The first game only went to three innings as the Lady Patriots started off scoring easily before the game became a “walk fest” as head coach Todd Schallock put it. He highlighted the play of Lila Murran in both games and said his pitching was outstanding in both matches.
For Hutchison, Monday night likely brought flashbacks to their double-header against Delta on Saturday. The Lady Hawks were defeated by the Lady Huskies in both of those games by scores of 23-1 and 21-0.
Schallock said his team is “quite young” but he’s proud of the way they’re playing right now. They’ll have an opportunity to keep playing well Wednesday against winless Monroe Catholic with a double-header beginning at 5:30 p.m. Hutchison will look to earn their first victory of the season Thursday against West Valley in a double-header that begins at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be played at S. Davis.
