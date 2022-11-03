VB 1

North Pole’s Jayden Gettinger keeps the ball in play during the Patriots’ five-set victory over West Valley in Wednesday night’s MAC semifinal at Lathrop High School. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

After going blow-for-blow for four sets, North Pole jumped on West Valley early in the fifth set and was never threatened in a 15-5 win to send the Patriots into tonight’s Mid-Alaska Conference championship game at Lathrop.

The encore performance was completely unlike the first four notes the teams hit, with North Pole winning sets one and three 25-14 and 25-19 and the Wolf Pack battling back both times to take sets two and four 25-16 and 25-17.

