North Pole closes regular season with win over Hutchison

Both North Pole and Hutchison will be participating in the Mid-Alaska Conference Regional Baseball Tournament beginning on Friday. They wrapped up their regular season Tuesday evening with a preparation match at Newby Field. In the end, the home team came away with the winning result.
Alex Garcia went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI’s at the plate while striking out nine batters from the mound to help lead the Patriots to a 13-0 win over the Hawks Tuesday evening.
Garcia earned the nine K’s over just four innings of work while allowing just three hits and walking four batters. Logan Fischer pitched the final inning, picking up one K while not allowing a hit. Ethan Frollo (2-for-3, one run) and Josh Dutra (2-for-2, one RBI) also had strong days for the Pats.
Hutchison managed just three hits on the day, getting one each from Landon Bicknell Long, Dominic Niva, and Ryan Young. Kyle Banning picked up the loss on the mound, though Bicknell Long picked up two K’s while not allowing a hit in one inning of relief.
North Pole put one run up in the first inning when Garcia hit an inside the park home run to score himself. The Patriots scored five runs in the second inning, beginning with Nic Clark who scored on an error. Colin Drumhiller then scored on a Wild Pitch while Garcia’s RBI single scored Logan Fischer that same at-bat. Garcia then scored on an error before Clifford did the same to make it 6-0 North Pole after two innings.
The Patriots achieved a rare feat in the third inning as Drumhiller hit an inside the park home run to score himself and Clark, giving the Pats two inside the park home runs in the same game. That same inning, Clifford came up big with a two-run RBI single to score Fischer and Garcia. Clifford later scored on an error before Brayden Grorud’s RBI triple scored Frollo. North Pole closed the inning with Dutra’s RBI single to score Grorud and give the Patriots a 13-0 lead. That’s the way the score would stay.
The MAC Regional will be played at Growden Field beginning on Friday. Times and matches are not yet set for those games.
