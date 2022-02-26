Senior Night
On Thursday night at the Dan McHenry Memorial Gymnasium North Pole High School recognized their seniors.
Senior Joseph Campbell said, “I’m a little nervous, but excited for senior night to have it with all of my friends.”
The senior players on the boys’ team are: No. 14 Sean Canoy, No. 3 Weston Vakhrushev, No. 10 Josh Dutra, No. 1 Joseph Campbell, No. 32 Caleb Martin, No. 15 Kaden Bostwick, and No. 21 Riley Fisher. The senior players on the girls team are: No. 32 Mercedes Lindquist, No. 23 Autumn Tillman, No. 20 Priscilla Choi, and No. 24 Isabel Freeman.
The North Pole senior cheerleaders are: Keatyn Crow, Keanna Hardy, Haylee Putnam, Nathalie Skauen, and Sage Snider. Coach Brook Luk who has been with the program for two years said that her seniors “Have pushed through a crazy couple of years with Covid and multiple changes. The team is looking forward to competing in cheer competitions, right now the future is uncertain, we might be going to state or competing virtually.”
All the athletes were surrounded by their families, friends, and teammates. Students shared favorite memories and there were plenty of balloons, flowers, smiles, and hugs to go around.
Girls Varsity
The Lady Lathrop Malemutes put up the first bucket of the night with a field goal from Amy Pilon out on the wing.
Missed shots and turnovers plagued North Pole in the first quarter and they failed to get any points on the board.
Early on in the 2nd, Torrin Johnson Oates followed her shot, rebounded her own miss, and scored from the paint to push the Malemutes into double digits.
Madi Glynn finally broke the seal for the Patriots near the 6 minute mark in the 2nd from the free throw line. Throughout the game Lathrop’s zone forced North Pole to the perimeter and kept them from getting into any sort of flow on the court.
In the second half of the game Lathrop steadily scored from the block, and Ashlyn Parduhn and Torrin Johnson Oates each splashed in a basket from beyond the arc.
The final score was Lathrop 45, North Pole 13. The Patriots were led by Navaeh Robinson with 4 points and Taylor Croan with 6 points. Lathrop leaders were Amy Pilon with 6, Jayda George with 10, and Torrin Johnson Oates with 13.
Boys Varsity
The Lathrop boys also dominated their game, using their size and speed on both ends of the court. North Pole struggled to stop Lathrop’s quick transitions and hard takes to the basket.
The final score was Lathrop 69, North Pole 27. Scoring from the Patriots came from two of their seniors: Josh Dutra had 8 points and Joseph Campbell had 9 points. The Malemutes benefitted from 8 different players finding the net; Dean Silva and Jaylen Thomas had 11 points each, Jayce Slifer chipped in 13 points, and Earl Parker led all scoring with 19 points.