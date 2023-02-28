Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low -3F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low -3F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.