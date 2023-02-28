The North Pole High School boys basketball team held off a late comeback for a 46-41 nonconference home win over Hutchison on Tuesday evening.
The Patriots, who led by as many as nine in the fourth quarter, saw the Hawks narrow their deficit to three before closing out the win. North Pole improved to 11-10 overall, while the Hawks dropped to 4-12.
D.J. Cooper led the Patriots with 11 points.
North Pole took an early lead, saw a 5-0 run by Hutchison put them in a brief hole, and then used an 8-0 run at the end of first quarter to retake the lead.
In the second quarter, Cooper sparked an 8-0 run to again extend the Patriots' lead. But North Pole again went cold before the end of the period, enabling the Hawks to trail by just two heading into the half.
Hutchison briefly tied the game at 20 in the third quarter before the Patriots again expanded their lead to nine.
North Pole will return to Mid-Alaska Conference play at West Valley on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Hutchison's next game will also be a nonconference affair as they take on Monroe Catholic on Saturday at 6 p.m.