North Pole boys held scoreless in quarterfinal loss to Juneau-Douglas

The North Pole Patriots deserve credit for fighting their hardest Thursday afternoon. With a young and inexperienced squad, just making the state tournament this season should be counted as a success.
For this year, unfortunately, an appearance in the DII Boys State Soccer Tournament is all they were able to pull off.
While the Pats put forth a strong effort and held Juneau-Douglas scoreless in the first half of Thursday afternoon’s quarterfinal match at Eagle River High School, North Pole ultimately found themselves on the losing end of a 2-0 final score.
Keeper James Alshire deserves credit for the performance he put together in the quarterfinal match. The Patriots defense did their part in the first half as well as the two squads battled to a 0-0 tie at the midway point. Juneau managed to get two goals in the second half, however, to eventually take the win.
“I thought we finished well,” said head coach Damon Crutcher. “We were definitely outworked for a majority and despite great efforts from our freshman in the back, we ended up conceding.”
North Pole’s season is not yet done. They’ll play Palmer at 9 a.m. on Friday at Service High School in the consolation bracket. Third place is the best the Patriots can hope for, but after two years without soccer, making it to state in the first place is something they can hang their hats on.
