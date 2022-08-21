Whicker

Kenai Central's Owen Whicker breaks up a pass intended for North Pole's Gabe Hollett on Saturday at Ed Hollier Field at Kenai Central High School. Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion

KENAI — The Kenai Central football team didn’t get the win Saturday against North Pole, but they did get respect.

The Patriots topped the Kardinals 35-13 in nonconference action at Ed Hollier Field in Kenai. Both teams lost in the state semifinals last season — North Pole at Division II and Kenai at Division III.